FREDERICTON -- The continuing rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the greater Edmundston area in northwestern New Brunswick is forcing health officials to divert patients to other hospitals.

Dr. France Desrosiers, president of the Vitalite Health Network, said Tuesday the intensive care unit at the Edmundston Regional Hospital has reached its capacity to provide safe care to patients on respirators.

"The UK variant of COVID-19 is hitting the Edmundston area with unprecedented strength. Many patients with this variant must be admitted due to the seriousness of their symptoms requiring acute care," Desrosiers said in a statement.

Desrosiers says that COVID-19 patients from the Edmundston area requiring admission to hospital will be diverted to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Non-COVID-19 patients requiring admission will be diverted to one of four other hospitals in northern New Brunswick.

Desrosiers says Ambulance New Brunswick has been advised of the situation and new measures are in place.

The province reported three new COVID-19 cases today, including one in the Edmundston region, which has 133 of the province's 162 reported active cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.