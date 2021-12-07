COVID-19 case temporarily closes Prince Edward Island courthouse

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -

Court operations in Charlottetown are on hold today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The shutdown means a coroner's inquest into the deaths of a P.E.I. mother and her nine-year-old daughter has been adjourned.

Close contacts, including court staff, are being tested today and are required to isolate until directed otherwise by health officials.

As a result of the isolation requirements, there are not enough court staff available.

The courts are expected to resume operations in the coming days.

As of Monday there were 22 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.