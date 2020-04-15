SUSSEX, N.B. -- Springtime means warmer weather but also the all-too-familiar fears around flooding in southern New Brunswick.

It's a problem that municipalities have, unfortunately, had a lot of practice with.

But the COVID-19 crisis means it's not business as usual for first responders and the calls to help in a crisis.

Water levels at Trout Creek are now back to normal after a close call this week, with heavy rainfall causing the town of Sussex to sound the alarm about potential flooding.

"The creek kind of reached its full bank level and held that level for a period of two to three hours, and then receded quite quickly after that," said Scott Hatcher, the town's chief administrative officer.

Out of caution, the town issued an advisory Tuesday to residents in low-lying areas.

In it, they said that because of the COVID-19 crisis, the fire department would notbe going door-to-door to notify people.

"We did do it through the sentinel, we did have it set up that we were going to drive the area that floods with our trucks, to let people know we were there," said Sussex fire chief Bill Wanamaker. "We do have P.A. systems on all the trucks that we would put out the message that we were going to flood and what we wanted them to do."

Along the St. John River, the province is reporting water levels have passed flood stage in the village of Gagetown and it looks like it will stay that way until Sunday.

"COVID-19 does affect things in terms of concerns about workplace absenteeism, so we've made sure that all our partners in all government departments, we've encouraged municipalities as well to have business continuity plans in place," said Geoffrey Downey with New Brunswick's EMO.

It's a new reality that all first responders are having to navigate.

"It's a new environment for all of us, and it's constantly changing, so we're trying to stay on top of the latest," said Paul Boudreau of Ambulance New Brunswick."A lot of the information we get and put out to our paramedics is the information we receive through public health which keeps our messaging fairly constant and consistent."

Everyone is adapting to an ever-changing environment -- with the same goal of keeping people safe.