GLACE BAY, N.S. -- It's a holiday tradition that's been surrounded by controversy the last few years.

Glace Bay's annual Santa Clause parade has once again been sidelined.

"Obviously with COVID-19 around, nobody wants to take any chances with large crowds around," ays CBRM Coun. Kenny Tracey.

Last year, a decision by CBRM councillors to ban nighttime parades and add strict guidelines received backlash from the public.

The parade in Glace Bay was first cancelled due to the lack of volunteers, in the end it went ahead.

"I'll be disappointed actually," said Chief Lloyd MacIntosh of the North Sydney Fire Department. "I've been at this 20 years or more myself. It will be a vacant hole."

Glace Bay is not the only community impacted by the cancellation.

MacIntosh says fire departments were told Thursday night that CBRM's plans to eliminate all mobile parades in the municipality this year.

"I'm not surprised really," MacIntosh said. "COVID has affected everyone. I'm a little hurt though, the Christmas parade is a tradition."

Tracey says he knows the decision will not be a popular one.

"The rules are the rules and we have to abide by them to keep everybody safe," he said.

Tracey says some communities in CBRM are planning standalone events, but so far nothing is planned for here in Glace Bay.

"If they're any groups out there interested in taking this challenge on, then by all means they're welcome to do so, but they have to go through our recreation department," Tracey said.

A hopeful plea for a community that has now been left a little less merry.