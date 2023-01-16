COVID-19 deaths fell in December, cases and hospitalizations rose: N.S. monthly report

The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nova Scotia increased in December, but deaths fell, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Monday.

The report shows that 11 people died at least partly because of COVID-19 in December, compared to 37 in November. More than 90 per cent of the people who died in December were 70 or older. Four people were living in long-term care.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 165 in December, compared to 158 the month before.

The province says people 70 and older are 19 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus compared to 18 to 49-year-olds. They are 280 times more likely to die from the virus compared to people under 50.

NEW CASES

PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 3,014 in December compared to 2,656 in November.

VACCINATION

The province says people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be associated with severe outcomes.

The report shows that unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized and died almost three times more than those with three or more doses.

As of Jan. 10, nearly 54 per cent of people had three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent had two doses, 3.3 per cent had one dose and 14.7 per cent were not vaccinated.

Nova Scotia’s full COVID-19 report for December is available online.