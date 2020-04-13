HALIFAX -- The phone isn't exactly ringing off-the-hook at Stephanie Brown's wedding planning office in downtown Halifax these days.

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on her business, but she is keeping in good humour.

This summer was shaping-up to be banner-time for the industry because couples noted the year had a nice ring to it.

Brown had about 30 weddings booked from April until November, but not anymore.

"As it stands right now, we don't even have a wedding happening until early August," Brown said.

The pandemic has changed everything.

A birthday party for a five-year-old girl in Moncton Sunday turned-out to be a drive-by affair, like countless others around the world.

COVID-19 is also affecting childbirths.

Christina Heyduck is expecting her third child and has been told she'll need a C-section because the baby is breech.

She's disappointed and concerned loved ones won't be able to see her during her time in the hospital, and her carefully laid out birth plan is out the window.

"Essentially, the only thing that happening now is this baby is coming out," Heyduck says.

On the sadder end of the spectrum, Charlie Rhindress lost his cousin, Rick to cancer just yesterday.

They were best friends growing up and he was to deliver the eulogy

"I was saying to my cousin Susie, under normal circumstances, we'd be at her house and we'd have food and be sharing stories and that's not possible," Rhindress said. "So, I did suggest that maybe we can arrange a zoom call. So, I'm thinking a whole bunch of us may get together on video and at least share some stories, and while we can't be in the same room, we can at least celebrate Rick and share stories about him; that's what we're hoping."

As for Brown, she's hoping 2021 will make up for what's turning out to be a less-than-banner year.

If not, the very concept of a ceremony for marriage may be changing, too.

"There is a lot of talk of doing weddings over the internet," Brown said. "So that might be a way some businesses need to adapt and offer as a service to keep their business afloat."

Brown says none of her clients have actually cancelled their weddings yet, everyone is simply postponing for now.

She also runs the Atlantic Wedding Showcase, which was scheduled to go April 26 in Halifax, but it's been bumped to the fall.

She's got her fingers crossed things will be back to normal by then.