COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise on Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in its weekly update.

The province didn’t report any new deaths.

Data in Thursday’s report covers March 26 to April 1.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 rose to five last week, compared to four in the previous reporting period.

As of Saturday, one person was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

CASES AND TESTING

The report shows new cases rose to 142 from 123 last week.

Over that time, an average of 97 tests were performed per day. That includes both PCR and rapid tests.

Almost 19 per cent of people tested were positive for the virus. Their median age was 62.

OUTBREAKS

The number of reported COVID-19 outbreaks rose to three from one last week. All of the latest outbreaks were at long-term or community care homes.

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.