HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 in three different zones on Thursday.

With 11 previously-identified cases now considered resolved, the number of active cases in the province has dropped from 55 to 50.

Three of the new cases are located in the province's Central Zone. One case is a close contact of a previously-reported case. One case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required. The third case is under investigation.

Two cases are in the Western Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

One case is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

"While our case numbers are low, COVID-19 is still here and still moving into different areas of our province," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "That is why we must be careful about our own movement and our social contacts. I ask all Nova Scotians to keep following all the public health protocols to keep each other safe."

Nova Scotia’s daily new COVID-19 cases have been in the single digits since Dec. 5.

"For almost two weeks, our new case numbers have remained in the single digits. While the numbers are low, the virus still has the potential to spread," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. "We are approaching the holiday season, which is typically a time of year that brings people together. We need to remain vigilant and to continue to follow all the public health measures."

HOLIDAY RESTRICTIONS

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Wednesday that the current restrictions in place in the Halifax area will be extended until Sunday night.

And on Monday, new restrictions meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 will go into effect across the province until Jan. 10, he said.

Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10, in-person dining at restaurants in the Halifax area will remain closed, while restaurants and licensed establishments in the rest of the province will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m., Strang said.

Indoor gatherings provincewide will be limited to 10 people, while social events such as festivals and cultural and sports events will not be permitted. Also, during the same period, restrictions in the Halifax area limiting the number of shoppers in retail stores will be extended to the entire province.

People are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel, although a recommendation against travel into and out of the Halifax area is now lifted with the condition that people go directly to their destination and stay there.

Faith gatherings, weddings and funeral services will be allowed with a maximum of 150 people outdoors or with 50 per cent of an indoor venue's capacity, for a maximum of 100 people. Receptions for weddings and funerals are not permitted. Museums and libraries will be allowed to open at full capacity as long as physical distancing and other public health measures are followed.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,405 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has conducted 94,152 tests and confirmed 347 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 297 cases are considered resolved, leaving 50 active cases. No one has died during the second wave. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 217,323 tests, and reported a total of 1,436 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,321 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 80 cases

Central Zone: 1,199 cases

Northern Zone: 93 cases

Eastern Zone: 64 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.