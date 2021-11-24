COVID-19 outbreak at Moncton, N.B. hospital extends to more units

MONCTON -

An outbreak of COVID-19 has shut down multiple units at The Moncton Hospital.

Twenty patients and four staff members have tested positive for the virus, prompting four inpatient units to implement strict pandemic protocols, including no visitation.

"The Moncton Hospital has 16 inpatient units and currently, one fourth of the hospital’s units are affected with COVID-19 outbreaks," said Christa Wheeler-Thorne, executive director at The Moncton Hospital.

Earlier this week, outbreaks were declared on the stroke and family practice unit, the rehabilitation unit and the family practice and geriatric unit.

"Today, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the family medicine and palliative care unit," said Wheeler-Thorne. "This outbreak is limited to one unit, which is now on lockdown and following our outbreak protocols."

Dr. Gordon Dow says he doesn't know exactly how many of the new cases involve fully vaccinated individuals, but says their status makes a difference for the severity of their symptoms.

"Those patients that are vaccinated are going to, for the most part, do very, very well," said Dow. "And those patients who are unvaccinated, because they have vulnerabilities, will have challenges."

On top of the recent outbreak, the hospital also has 21 patients on the designated COVID-19 floor, as well as three people in intensive care.

General or social visitation has not been allowed at the hospital since Oct. 8, with exceptions made for designated support people assisting with patient care.

However, until this outbreak is under control, Wheeler-Thorne is asking those people to also stay home.

She says patients are now being screened for COVID-19 symptoms every 12 hours.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Horizon implemented comprehensive infection prevention and control precautions, such as enhanced cleaning and contact tracing, to protect patients and staff."