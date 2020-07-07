HALIFAX -- A day after reporting a COVID-19 case involving a traveller who failed to self-isolate, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 291 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,428 negative test results and 1,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19.

The province says 998 cases are considered resolved, leaving four active cases in the province.

Northwood outbreak considered resolved

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care homes, and the province said Tuesday that the outbreak at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax is resolved.

Northwood saw the most significant COVID-19 outbreak in Nova Scotia, with 345 cases involving 246 residents and 99 employees. Fifty-three residents have died from COVID-19.

The province says Northwood has now gone 28 days without an active case of COVID-19, so the outbreak at the home is considered resolved.

2 people in hospital

There are still two people in hospital. Both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are still receiving treatment.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 53 cases

central zone: 901 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Travellers from outside Atlantic Canada must fill out tracking form

Starting Tuesday, all adults who live outside Atlantic Canada are required to complete a self-declaration form before travelling to Nova Scotia.

The self-declaration form is now available online and must be submitted to border@novascotia.ca in advance. Travellers are also urged to keep a copy of the form.

The form asks for information such as province of residency, licence plate number, when and where they will be entering the province, where they will be self-isolating and a phone number where they can be reached at all times.

When arriving in Nova Scotia, travellers must show that they submitted the form and also provide government-issued identification, such as a driver’s licence, or a utility bill or bank statement that shows their permanent home address.

The province says a paper copy of the self-declaration form is also available at entry points to Nova Scotia for people who can’t access the form online.

Officials will make calls every day for 14 days to ensure travellers from outside the Atlantic region are following their self-isolation plan. If they can’t be reached after three attempts in one day, police will conduct an in-person check.

The fine for failing to self-isolate under the Health Protection Order is $1,000 for a first offence.

As of July 3, residents of New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador do not have to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia.

Other visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic province may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency has been extended until July 12.