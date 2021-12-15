COVID-19 outbreak declared at a New Brunswick hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Nephrology Unit of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B.

In a news release Wednesday, the Vitalité Health Network says two patients on the unit and a health care worker were diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the health network, an exposure notice had gone into effect on the unit after the first positive case was found on Dec. 7.

The news comes after hospitals in Saint John, Moncton, and Miramichi battled outbreaks in late November.

Vitalité Health Network says they have instituted infection prevention and control precautions, such as increased cleaning, regular screening, and contact tracing.

“For the moment, the outbreak is not directly impacting the care and services being delivered by the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC. The public will be informed in the eventuality that any services are temporarily reduced or suspended,” reads the release.

Designated support persons are not authorized to visit patients on the Nephrology Unit until further notice. Existing restrictions on visits remain in effect on the facility’s other units, with exceptions applying to patients entitled to a have designated support person.