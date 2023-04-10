COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority

YARMOUTH, N.S. -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority issued a statement on the weekend saying fewer than 10 patients had been infected.

The hospital has imposed a series of measures to deal with the outbreak.

Visitors to the Three East unit are now limited to bringing in one support person.

As well, infection control measures are in place, including enhanced cleaning routines.

Contact tracing is underway and other patients, staff and physicians are being tested for the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.