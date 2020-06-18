HALIFAX -- Some daycare operators in Nova Scotia say they are feeling enormous pressure as the pandemic impacts their profits.

Many say their facilities are running well below half capacity and the COVID-19 government funding relief is not enough to make up the financial shortfall.

When daycares prepared to reopen under restrictions they were only allowed them to run at half capacity, but daycare operator Heather Hansen says a separate announcement from the province changed everything.

The premier announced the spaces were required to be saved for families for the beginning of September and Hansen says families by the dozen knew they would have their spot in daycare held and began sending emails.

"Saying we've decided to keep our children home for the summer," Hansen said.

In addition to having fewer than 50 per cent of the 106 children her daycare is designed to hold, Hansen says the COVID-19 relief funding is not enough.

"I've never been so meticulously examining every penny in the bank account as I am," Hansen said.

According to Hansen, it's a problem that is impacting every private daycare operator she knows.

"There is nowhere that has 50 per cent," Hansen said. "Nowhere."

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he's aware that many families have apprehensions about daycare during the pandemic.

"Families are nervous about, what does this look like?" McNeil said. "And we are easing our way back in and the confidence is building.

McNeil has a message for private operators.

"We will work with the sector, business by business, organization by organization to make sure … those places are there in the future," he said.

Daycare owner Donna Buckland is the chair of the Nova Scotia Early Childhood Action Group.

Buckland says, based on her dealings with the government, she's confident the province will do what's needed to protect daycares.

"I don't think the government is in a position to let any daycare go under at this point," Buckland said. "They are too heavily needed by all people."

But until more help is given, Hansen has a message for the premier.

"It's not going well," she said.

And, she says, the future of her facility is at stake.