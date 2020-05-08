SYDNEY, N.S. -- The cruise ship season has been dealt another blow as two of the biggest cruise lines to stop in the Maritimes have cancelled their visits.

The Port of Sydney was preparing for a banner year, with nearly 120 cruise ships scheduled to pull up next to the big fiddle.

"It was supposed to be a record year again, and now it's probably going to be one of our worst in terms of finances," says Sydney Port CEO Marlene Usher.

Holland America Line and Princess Cruise have cancelled or paused their seasons, which has affected all Maritime ports.

"At the start of the season we were looking at over 200 vessel calls, which is about 350,000 cruise guests," said Lane Farguson, a spokesman for Halifax Port Authority. "That would have been our busiest year ever here in Halifax."

With restrictions in place that number has been reduced to nearly half.

In Saint John more than 90 vessels were scheduled to dock, that number has been reduced to 53 and is subject to change.

Charlottetown will not see its first cruise ship visit until at least Sept. 1.

It's a huge financial loss and a big hit to businesses that rely on the traffic.

"My gut tells me we're not going to have any cruise ships in Canada this year," said business owner Bruce Meloney. "So we're going to rely on local tourists."

There is fear among all ports that the cruise ship season will be cancelled all together, but Usher feels people will still want to board cruise ships in the future.

"The bookings for 2021 are strong," Ushersays.

For now, the port of Sydney has laid of their staff -- with a $60 million dollar hit to the economy.

The hope is that the Maritime hospitality will draw people back.

"We believe that the cruise guests that call on Halifax will want to experience that as soon as they can," Farguson said.