COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in New Brunswick

In a week, mandatory Covid-19 measures in New Brunswick will be lifted.

Masking, social distancing and vax passes will no longer be required in most places.

"We've done it before and look how that turned out, so I get trial and error but we've already done this and it hasn't worked," said Isaac Matthews.

Others are in favour of the decision.

"I think it's a good thing, I think it's time that we started going back to normal. I think at this point we know that COVID is not something that's going to go away, so I think it's a good thing that we're sort of learning to live with it," said Olivia Muir.

Some businesses and institutions are opting to keep measures in place.

"We knew at the start of this year that we wanted things to be stable for the whole academic year,” said Jeffrey Carleton, associate vice president of communications of St. Thomas University.

“Now, March 14, that's only four weeks to the last day of classes. We've got over 60 per cent of our classes in person, we just think for a student’s perspective, and faculty and staff, for stability," Carleton said.

UNB also confirmed to CTV today they will continue COVID-19 measures on their campuses throughout the province until the end of the winter term.

Both universities will continue the mandatory COVID testing policy, mandatory face mask requirements, and maintain the availability of rapid tests on campus for those who are symptomatic.

A spokesperson for the department of health is encouraging New Brunswickers to put the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic into practice to keep everyone safe.

"I'm 66-years-old, I'm an insulin dependent diabetic, I don't know how many years I got left but I don't want to be hiding in a house anymore,” said Joseph Longphee.

According to the province’s COVID-19 Dashboard Monday, there are 100 people in hospital, which is an increase of eight since Friday, three of them are under age 19.

Nine people are in intensive care, up one since the last update, and four people are on ventilators.

"It's about time that we get back to normal. It'll be great. Hopefully it'll work out ok, if not, they're going to have to put some of them back on,” said Jane White.

The province announced two deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

"It's going to take a while for a lot of people to acclimate to the new reality, I'm personally happy but I know a lot of people aren't," said Andrew MacDougall.