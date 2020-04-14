HALIFAX -- Nearly half of Canada's COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities, highlighting the struggle to protect the country’s most vulnerable populations.

As seniors and their loved ones worry about their physical health, it's also taking a toll on their mental well-being.

Roger LeFrank rarely misses his daily walk, although, at the moment, there aren’t many places the 92-year-old can go.

“I have to remain here on the grounds and I try to do at least a half-hour a day,” says LeFrank, who lives in a retirement community in Halifax.

Harold Searle, a former Mountie, turns 102 in July. COVID-19 is the second pandemic he has lived through. Searle was a baby when the 1918 flu swept the world.

Searle says he’s being treated well at his seniors’ home, but like millions of others, he misses contact with family and friends.

“Not being able to eat together and not being able to have visitors is a hard thing to bear, but everyone realizes the circumstances and so far, things are not going too bad,” says Searle.

Searle’s daughter Helen could have gone back to work as a nurse during the pandemic, but opted not to, preferring to wait it out so she could safely see her father in person again when the time is right.

“Every night I go to bed I just say, 'Please God, let's get through another day,’ and that's how I do it,” says Helen Searle.

Gary MacLeod is a seniors’ advocate. He worries a lack of stimulation may contribute to a wave of dementia among those left behind.

“If they're not tech-savvy, they can't even turn on a television these days, so they're left pacing the dwellings that they're in,” says MacLeod.

LeFrank says he finds a certain contentment in focusing on the small things for the time being.

“Sit in the sun, watch the birds, they're coming back, all those little things become more important to us,” says LeFrank.