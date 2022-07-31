COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites

Several libraries in the Halifax area are out of rapid COVID-19 tests.

Melody Meisner and Chris Maclean learned about the shortage when they dropped by the Keshen Goodman Library in Clayton Park, hoping to get a kit to test a sore throat.

“I feel we need to do better at making them more accessible for people,” Meisner said.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are now reserved for people with symptoms.

And libraries across the province have become pick-up spots but signs outside several libraries in the HRM indicate supplies have dried up.

At the Tantallon Public Library, a sign notes more tests will arrive soon.

At the Captain William Spry Library in Spryfield, a sign reads, “We are out of Covid test kits. Staff have no idea when the next shipment will arrive.”

At MLA offices, rapid tests are also in high demand.

“We have about 50 left out of the 500 we had,” said Brendan Maguire, Liberal MLA for Halifax Atlantic.

Maguire said people have been coming to his office frustrated over the difficulty they’ve faced tracking tests down.

“Access to tests,” Maguire said. “That's the very bare minimum least that this government could do and it's literally the bare minimum baseline that every other province is doing plus.”

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett said Nova Scotia is probably near the peak for the number of COVID-19 cases the province will see in the next few weeks. That means more people with symptoms want to test themselves.

“Some folks have said ,‘Well, maybe people are using them that shouldn’t be.’” Barrett said. “I would argue there’s a lot of folks out there right now that have Covid-like symptoms because they have COVID-19. That is probably why we need more tests than less right now.”

Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.

“Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can still take the online assessment and schedule an appointment to pick up rapid tests,” Perrault said.

When CTV News checked to see how easy it would be to schedule an appointment to pick up a test Sunday afternoon, the booking website showed several appointments were free.

CTV News also asked Perrault whether libraries will be resupplied with COVID tests soon and whether Nova Scotia has a shortage and if it does, will the province order more tests.

Perrault noted because it’s a long weekend, the staff who would help answer those specific questions wouldn’t be available.