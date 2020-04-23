SHEDIAC, N.B. -- Spring is a time of excitement for many tourism-based business owners in the Maritimes.

This year however, that excitement is tempered and the COVID-19 pandemic has many wondering what the traditionally lucrative season will look like or whether there will even be a season at all.

Take-out and delivery is all that's available at Sebastien Depres' business these days.

"The bills keep coming in, so we don't have a choice but to try and eke out as much as we can in order to survive," Despres said. "We'll lose our houses, we'll lose our businesses if we don't."

Depres should be gearing up for his second summer of business. His first year was a good one thanks to the thousands of people that flock to the popular tourist town

In the summer, the population of Shediac grows from 7,000 to 35,000. Parlee Beach is the big attraction while the nearby cottages and campgrounds are always full. A good portion of those people come from out of province.

This influx of out-of-province cash is how business owners like Depres make their money.

"Shediac survives on its two months of summer," Despres said. "We're a beach town, so the vast majority of businesses make 90 per cent of their money during the summer months," Despres said.

However the spread of the novel coronavirus – and restrictions on inter-provincial travel -- could keep the vacationers at bay.

"If we can't open this summer to full capacity, it'll be a huge loss," said Ron Cormier, the president of the Shediac Chamber of Commerce.

The tourism industry is worth millions to the town's economy. If borders remain closed, intra-provincial tourism will be the key to the survival of many seasonal businesses.

"If we can get back to a little bit of normal, we have the capacity to accommodate tourists," said Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie. "And if there is only some tourism from within the province or within your region, certainly we'll welcome them at that time."

The money businesses made last season is what got them through the winter. If tourism takes a dive this summer, Despres says many businesses are unlikely to survive.

There is a reason for optimism. Premier Blain Higgs has suggested some businesses could start to reopen if the number of active cases continues to drop.