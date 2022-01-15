COVID cancellations: Organizers forced to scrap popular Maritime sporting events

The dramatic rise in the number of Omicron cases from coast-to-coast has forced dozens of institutions to postpone or cancel their plans — shattering hopes of a return to normalcy to start off 2022.

A month ago, teams were celebrating on the ice and there were fans in the stands at a hockey tournament in Glace Bay, N.S.

But now, the ice is empty.

“It's disappointing because it's your grade 12 year and knowing what it means to play for your school and have that home crowd,” said Rob MacNamara.

MacNamara's son, Ryan, is in his final year of high school and should be on the ice this weekend suiting up for the Sydney Academy Wildcats.

Instead, Ryan’s dream of playing in the Sydney Academy Blue and White High School Hockey Tournament isn't going to happen, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the tournament for a second straight year.

“Anyone that has played for a high school team knows that home crowd is a big lift during the game and when you get to host your own tournament it certainly makes a difference,” said MacNamara. “Its just disappointing that players like my son, who have played the last two years, haven't had the experience.”

In New Brunswick, more than 115 teams pre-registered to play in the World Pond Hockey Championship.

“There was a number of factors on December 1st that said lets just tap the break. We will get this 20th anniversary event in at some point, it just might take 22 years to get it done,” said Danny Braun, World Pond Hockey president.

Thousands of people have come from all over the world to play - or watch - the iconic event. Not having the World Pond Hockey Championship two years in a row is a blow to the local economy.

“It's something that for 19 years has provided an influx of revenue to local and businesses regionally. Teams stay as far away as Grand Falls, Perth-Andover, Woodstook, Edmunston,” said Braun.

In New Waterford, a popular basketball tournament has also been sidelined. It's an event the entire community looks forward to.

“We won't be having Coal Bowl this year. It's just impossible,” said Lowell Cormier, vice-chair of the tournament. “It's really discouraging. We need some light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully next year we will have that light."