HALIFAX -- Remembrance Day will look and feel much different on Wednesday. With social-distancing restrictions, crowds at the cenotaphs will be much smaller.

For Leo Mompreuil, Nov. 11th is a day that holds deep personal meaning.

"I'm a vet myself, and I have my dad who was a World War Two vet," said Mompreuil.

Usually the day includes a trip to the cenotaph, but not this year. The size of tomorrow's cenotaph crowds will be small and many will be by invitation only.

Marion Fryday-Cook president of Nunavut Command of the Royal Canadian Legion expects no more than 32 people to attend at Grand Parade, instead of the usual 5,000.

"We're imploring Nova Scotians and Haligonians to stay home," Fryday-Cook said.

In Dartmouth at the cenotaph at Sullivans Pond, John Stone says every year the lawn is bursting with a huge crowd.

"We get crowds of up 10,000 to 20,000 people," he said.

Stone says the Somme Legion is urging people to stay home due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

"We'll be lucky if we get 200," he said.

According to public health guidelines in Nova Scotia, strict physical distancing must be enforced and masks must also be worn.

Stone says they are inviting military vets, Legion members, and government officals to participate in wreath laying.

"Shearwater, who always helps out, will come in and set up barricades in the field behind me, in front of the cenotaph," Stone said.

Leah Warner lives in Dartmouth and would like to attend on Wednesday.

"I just can't put people at risk," she said.

Those who stay at home can still watch because it it will be on TV.

CTV will live-stream the Halifax ceremony on our website starting at 10:30 a.m., and the national ceremony from Ottawa will air on CTV and CTV2 at 11:30 a.m.

In Saint John the crowd at Kings Square will be small -- 50 people at most – and there will be no bands choirs or marching units.