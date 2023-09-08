Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada said teams were searching Friday for a coyote that attacked a cyclist who was travelling along the Cabot Trail, in Cape Breton, earlier this week.
In an emailed statement, the parks service said an aggressive coyote bit a cyclist on the arm on Wednesday near Green Cove, in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
It said the animal crossed the highway, pursued the cyclist, and bit the rider after they had dismounted from the bike. Passing drivers tried to assist the cyclist, and the coyote was aggressive toward another person before the animal fled, Parks Canada said.
The bite victim was taken to a local hospital and released following treatment.
"Patrols of the area are ongoing with the intention to remove the animal," Parks Canada said. "The public is advised to exercise caution and avoid walking or cycling in the area."
The parks service also advised people against feeding coyotes or enticing the animals to come close to them.
Parks Canada says that people should not run away if approached by a coyote. Instead, they should maintain eye contact with the animal and try to appear bigger by waving their arms and shouting. The parks service says people should throw hard objects, such as rocks, at the animal to scare it off.
Coyote attacks in the national park are not uncommon, and a fatal attack occurred in October 2009. Taylor Mitchell, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Toronto, died hiking the park's Skyline Trail. Her death was the second fatal coyote attack recorded in North America.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
Hockey Canada summit puts elite men's hockey under the microscope
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
WATCH | Mysterious golden organism discovered off the coast of Alaska
An unidentified orb-like organism described as 'biological in origin' was discovered during a remote deep-sea dive off the coast of Alaska last week.
Toronto
-
This is how 2 Greenbelt deals went down, according to developers
While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions - and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays' radio broadcasters won't be joining the team on the road this season
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of only two MLB teams not to resume in-person broadcasts of road games.
-
Some Ontario hospitals are reinstating masking requirements
Some eastern Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask requirements in patient-care areas as the respiratory virus season approaches.
Calgary
-
‘My stomach just sank': Phillip Heerema victims disappointed in Calgary Stampede's participation in Pride parade
Plaintiffs in a class-action sex assault lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede are expressing deep disappointment that members of the organization were allowed to walk in the 2023 Calgary Pride Parade.
-
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
-
Canada's sports minister tells hockey leaders at summit to 'step up'
Canada's new sports minister isn't ready to laud Hockey Canada on its efforts to change the sport's culture.
Montreal
-
Blood sampling, strep screenings: New services coming to Quebec's vaccination centres
The roughly 100 vaccination centres set up in Quebec during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon offer blood sampling services, Health Minister Christian Dube announced Friday morning.
-
Paid parking will be extended in downtown Montreal starting this November
The City of Montreal is extending paid parking downtown, meaning late-night visitors will have to feed the meter until 11 p.m. most evenings.
-
COVID-19 cases in Quebec hospitals have tripled in the past month
The number of people infected with COVID-19 and staying in Quebec hospitals has tripled in the past month, Health Minister Christian Dubé reported Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police
Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.
-
New affordable housing development coming to Holyrood neighbourhood
A parcel of land in the Holyrood neighbourhood will soon be home to Edmonton's newest supportive housing development.
-
Elks look to avenge last minute collapse against Stampeders in rematch
The Edmonton Elks’ (2-10) defensive players are still seething about Monday’s 35-31 loss to the Calgary Stampeder where they blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult in Sudbury tests positive for West Nile virus
For the first time since 2017, someone in the Sudbury area has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
-
Illegal northern Ont. moose hunt ends with $8,700K in fines
Two northern Ontario men pled guilty to hunting violations related to a 2021 hunt in the District of Timiskaming.
-
Sault police investigate attempted murder, suspicious death cases
Detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment on John Street and an an attempted murder case at the waterfront boardwalk.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
The London Police Service's Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Thursday inside a west end apartment.
-
Dundas St fire deemed arson, one person charged
London police have charged a man with arson after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Dundas Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Suspect allegedly steals two vehicles, evades police in ‘chaotic’ arrest
A St. Thomas resident is facing more than 30 charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles and damaging three police cruisers while trying to evade arrest.
Winnipeg
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
City of Winnipeg reduces deficit, avoids draining rainy day fund
A lot of the red ink projected for the City of Winnipeg’s bottom line is drying up.
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods
Starting Monday, a "limited number of double car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.
-
St. Laurent Centre temporarily evacuated due to 'potential incident', mall says
St. Laurent Centre reopened for shopping Friday afternoon after the mall in Ottawa's east end was closed for three hours due to a "potential incident."
-
OPP investigating fatal crash on Roger Stevens Drive
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Roger Stevens Drive, between Dwyer Hill Road and Rosedale Road, on Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
Saskatoon marks completion of new 'dry' pond to combat basement flooding
The city's flood control strategy reached a new milestone on Thursday, five years after its inception.
-
Sask. court slaps construction firm with $70,000 fine after worker seriously injured
KMS Construction Ltd. was issued a $70,000 fine following an incident that seriously injured a worker.
Vancouver
-
Arson suspected to have caused $1M in damage at logging site: Prince George RCMP
An arson investigation has been launched in Prince George after police say three machines were burned beyond repair at a logging site last weekend.
-
B.C's Cantonese speakers advocate for language amid suppression in Hong Kong
Some Metro Vancouver Cantonese speakers say their language's fate is uncertain in Hong Kong, and are urging overseas communities to fight to preserve its survival and growth.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Number in hospital triples in a month
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than tripled in the last month, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Regina
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
Regina's mayor says there is a biohazard where a city hall encampment stood
The grass has grown back at Regina City Hall where a homeless encampment once sat but the public is still being told to stay away and the area continues to be fenced off.
-
Sask. court slaps construction firm with $70,000 fine after worker seriously injured
KMS Construction Ltd. was issued a $70,000 fine following an incident that seriously injured a worker.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria apartment building for hospitality workers moves closer to reality
Tourism is a major contributor to the B.C. capital region's economy, just behind the tech sector. Historically a lower-paying sector, the capital's soaring housing costs have created a worker shortage in the industry.
-
RCMP seek suspect who robbed Parksville show home
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a Parksville show home.
-
Hollywood strikes mean millions in lost revenue for Greater Victoria
The group promoting Greater Victoria’s film industry says the ongoing Hollywood writer and actor strikes could mean at least $10 million in lost revenue locally this year.