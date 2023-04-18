Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations

Crandall University is pictured in Moncton, N.B., on April 18, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic) Crandall University is pictured in Moncton, N.B., on April 18, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?

Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island