Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations

Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month calling on the school to look into alleged sexual harassment on campus, the board has announced steps to address the claims.

In a statement to all students, staff and faculty, the Moncton, N.B., university announced, “the Board of Governors of the University voted to approve retaining a qualified independent investigator to examine the claims of students that they have recently been the victim of sexual harassment at Crandall.”

According to the open letter, which is addressed to the Crandall University Board of Governors, the allegations came to light at the end of March when an Instagram account started sharing anonymous posts.

“These accounts outline, in significant detail, inappropriate, sexually-driven conduct displayed on multiple occasions by at least one faculty member of Crandall University,” the letter stated.

It goes on to say, “From current students, we understand that related complaints were made to Crandall administrators this past fall, however to the best of our knowledge the administration took no concrete action and students were told their complaints had no merit.”

The letter, which was released on April 8, brings attention to the current sexual harassment policy calling out numerous flaws, including the requirement for “victims to confront their alleged harassers in person and engaged in a medication process.”

While there is no specific author, more than 80 alumni and current students have signed their name to it, calling on the university to conduct an independent investigation, update its current sexual harassment policy and end the Carver Model of governance at Crandall University.

Widely known as the Atlantic Baptist College, the university has been operating for decades. It changed its name to Crandall University more than a decade ago.

Expanding over the years, Crandall offers undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs for students.

CTV News did reach out to Crandall University for a comment, but were told “it would be inappropriate for the University to comment at this time.”

However, the spokesperson did say that the university has “initiated retaining a completely independent external investigator to look into this matter.”

The president of the Crandall Student Association (CSA) said he was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday, but did release a statement saying that CSA is concerned to hear the allegations.

“Every student is entitled to a positive and safe learning environment, and it is troubling that these reports do not depict such an environment,” president Luke Sullivan said, in a statement.

It goes on to say the CSA is in support of the independent investigation.

A statement released by the Board of Governors said it hopes to have an investigator appointed by Tuesday.