

CTV Atlantic





A fatal collision near the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia border has claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.

Police say an SUV collided head-on with a tractor trailer on Highway 104 on the Amherst, N.S. side of the border. The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

RCMP in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick responded to the accident which caused traffic delays and detours in both provinces.

In Nova Scotia, the eastbound side of Highway 102 near the visitor information centre was closed to traffic. In New Brunswick, Highway 2 eastbound near Aulac was closed.

RCMP investigators were on scene for several hours trying to piece together what caused the crash.