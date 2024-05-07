ATLANTIC
    • Crash between pickup truck, motorcycle leaves 1 man dead: N.S. RCMP

    A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Union Corner, N.S., on Sunday.

    West Hants RCMP Detachment responded to the collision on Lawrence Road just after 11:30 a.m.

    Once on scene, police learned that a Ford F150 and a Yamaha motorcycle were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

    A news release from police says the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old Mantua, N.S., man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old Union Corner man, and the passenger, a 29-year-old Wolfville, N.S., man, were not injured.

    Lawrence Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Correction

    This is a corrected story. A previous version based on information provided by police had the wrong date of the collision.

