Crash between pickup truck, motorcycle leaves 1 man dead: N.S. RCMP

A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Union Corner, N.S., on Sunday.

West Hants RCMP Detachment responded to the collision on Lawrence Road just after 11:30 a.m.

Once on scene, police learned that a Ford F150 and a Yamaha motorcycle were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

A news release from police says the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old Mantua, N.S., man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old Union Corner man, and the passenger, a 29-year-old Wolfville, N.S., man, were not injured.

Lawrence Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

