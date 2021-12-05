Crash of small, amateur-built plane claims two lives in western Labrador

Halifax, N.S. -

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to western Labrador where a light plane crash claimed the lives of two people.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say they received a report Saturday about a downed aircraft near Wabush.

The aircraft and two deceased occupants were found on Flora Lake, the board said in a statement released Monday.

The independent agency says the amateur-built aircraft was a single-engine Murphy Rebel, which the manufacturer describes as an all-aluminum, side by side, high-wing taildragger.

The local police force is working with Transport Canada and the province's chief medical examiner.

No other details about the crash or the plane's occupants were released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.