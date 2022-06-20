Crashed Car Awareness Campaign: MADD Fredericton shares visual consequence of drunk driving
The Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has partnered with its local police department to bring attention to impaired driving through a very eye-catching campaign.
The Crashed Car Awareness Campaign illustrates one of the potential consequences of driving impaired, with a damaged vehicle placed outside for passing motorists to see.
Sandra Clements knows all too well about the importance of sharing this kind of message.
She lost her 23-year-old son to a drunk driver nearly 10 years ago.
"Drinking and driving and impaired has got to stop," Clements said, who is also a member of Fredericton's MADD chapter. “It doesn't get any easier, your heart doesn't heal, you'll always have a void. I still cry daily."
Clements hopes campaigns like this one will help people avoid a devastating visit by police, similar to what she received a decade ago.
"We know better, we should do better,” said Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet of the Fredericton Police Force.
“I'm hoping this kind of campaign, when people drive by and see it, it'll remind them, if you drink, don't drive, have a plan. It's not when you're three sheets to the wind that you start making a plan on how am I going to get home,” Gaudet said.
Clements' son, Kevin, passed away on July 15, 2012 -- making this time of year a difficult one for her and her family.
"We have our days, we have our moments, and we have our... I call them 'three-minute pity parties,'” Clements said.
“Because we do have our breakdowns. There will be something that's said, or a picture that pops up, just something that sets that whole emotional rollercoaster going."
The timing and placement of the Crashed Car Awareness Campaign is strategic, placed on the corner of Prospect and York streets, near Fredericton High School.
The hope is to remind graduates to make the right decision during their celebrations this year and find a sober ride home.
"It's a fairly significant intersection. It's close to the high school. The high school will be doing graduation here soon," Gaudet said. "It's not just about the high school students, it's about the whole community."
Over the next few weeks, the Crashed Car Awareness Campaign will also be displayed in Fredericton's north side and Oromocto, N.B., in hopes of spreading the message even further.
