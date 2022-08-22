Crews battle early-morning fire at popular Wolfville restaurant

Smoke was seen billowing from the top of The Naked Crepe Bistro, a restaurant on Main Street in Wolfville, early Monday morning. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) Smoke was seen billowing from the top of The Naked Crepe Bistro, a restaurant on Main Street in Wolfville, early Monday morning. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island