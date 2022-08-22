Crews battle early-morning fire at popular Wolfville restaurant

Multiple fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at a businesses in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Smoke was seen billowing from the top of The Naked Crepe Bistro, a popular restaurant on Main Street in Wolfville, early Monday morning.

RCMP and paramedics are currently on scene.

There is no word on what time the fire started, damage to the building, or if there were any injuries.

CTV News has reached out to the Wolfville Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come...