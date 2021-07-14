HALIFAX -- Firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments are battling a large fire at a business in Weymouth, N.S.

Crews remain on scene at Lewis Moulding, a lumber plant and large employer in the community.

An area resident tells CTV News that as of 8 a.m., the flames have been largely extinguished but the site is actively smoking and firefighters are dealing with hotspots.

Angela O’Neill-Whitely went to the site this morning and saw firefighters still on the scene.

“The firefighters were amazing,” says O’Neill-Whitely, “they kept (the fire) contained to the (lumber) yard.”

She says the damage to the family-owned business is a blow to the community.

Weymouth is about 190 kilometres from Halifax, in the Digby area of southwest Nova Scotia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.