A massive fire at an auto salvage yard in Upper Rawdon, N.S. kept crews busy Tuesday evening.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. at Country Hills Auto Sales and Recycled Parts on Highway 354.

Roughly 1,000 tires were on fire at the height of the blaze and thick black smoke filled the air.

Rawdon’s deputy fire chief says more than five other departments from neighbouring communities were called in to assist.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.