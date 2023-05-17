Crews contain 60% of Shelburne County wildfire

The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) said Wednesday morning 60 per cent of the blaze near Little Harbour is contained and held at more than 56 hectares.

Twenty-seven DNRR staff, five volunteer firefighters are on-site along with one helicopter.

Crews are looking for hotspots in the area, which saw little rain overnight.

Power was restored to nearby homes around 8 p.m. Tuesday and residents were allowed to return.