Crews contain 90% of Shelburne County wildfire

The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) said Wednesday evening 90 per cent of the blaze near Little Harbour is contained and held at approximately 56.5 hectares.

Twenty-nine DNRR staff, four volunteer firefighters are on-site along with one helicopter.

Crews will work until dark, then return in the morning.

Power was restored to nearby homes around 8 p.m. Tuesday and residents were allowed to return.