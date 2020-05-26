HALIFAX -- Firefighters in Nova Scotia are continuing to battle three significant wildfires in three counties, including two fires that remain “out of control.”

The Department of Lands and Forestry said dry conditions across the province are fuelling the wildfires in Yarmouth, Kings and Antigonish counties.

"We have teams of expert wildfire fighters and they are all being deployed to where they are needed, working alongside local fire departments and other response agencies," said Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin in a statement.

Antigonish County

Ground and air crews and volunteer fire departments first responded to the largest fire, near Frankville, N.S., late Monday afternoon.

Lands and Forestry said Tuesday that the fire is now roughly 200 hectares in size. While it is about 40 per cent contained, it is still considered to be “out of control,” officials said.

An incident command centre has been established in the area. Twenty-two provincial wildfire crew, a helicopter and approximately 31 volunteer firefighters returned to the scene Tuesday morning.

Kings County

Firefighters are battling another significant wildfire in Kings County, near Springfield, N.S.

Crews first responded to the fire near Alton Road late Monday afternoon.

Lands and Forestry said the fire is roughly 120 hectares in size and still considered out of control

Wildfire crews, several volunteer fire departments and a helicopter returned to the scene Tuesday morning.

Yarmouth County

A third wildfire, which broke out late Monday afternoon, in the Argyle area of Yarmouth County is now considered under control.

The fire is estimated to be about 30 to 50 hectares.

Lands and Forestry returned to the site Tuesday morning to monitor the area.

The department said the fires are not close to residential areas and no structures have been lost.

The cause of each wildfire will be investigated.

This is a developing story. More to come.