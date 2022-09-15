Crews extinguish brush fire in Halifax area

A brush fire in Timberlea, N.S., is now out, according to the Halifax fire department.

Crews responded to the fire near Goldeneye Drive around 5:15 p.m.

The department says the fire burned on nearly a quarter acre of land.

It says crews left the woods around 8:15 p.m., and were able to “soak” the area.

According to the department, a crew will go to the scene Friday morning to look for potential hotspots.

The department says it is not clear what started the fire.

The nearest home is about a kilometre away.