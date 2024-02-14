Crews searching for ice sailor in Shediac Bay area, N.B.

ATLANTIC
    Search and rescue crews are looking for a 64-year-old man from New Brunswick in the Shediac Bay area.

    The man was reported missing while ice sailing Wednesday afternoon.

    RCMP and Cocagne Fire Department initially responded to the call, according to lieutenant commander Len Hickey with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

    RCMP then reached out to the JRCC at about 6:20 p.m., and the JRCC provided a cormorant helicopter as part of the search and rescue, says Hickey.

    As of 9:50 p.m., the search continues.

