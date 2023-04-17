Criminologist: “Mosaic model” to spread across Canada as RCMP complaints mount
A New Brunswick community is exploring the idea of hiring private security guards, as complaints mount about RCMP service.
“The reason we’re talking about this other layer of policing is because it’s something we have in our control,” said St. Stephen mayor Allan MacEachern, at a public meeting last week. “Because we’re getting beat up here, and we’re hearing all the complaints, which are valid. And the only thing we can do… add another layer… this, we do have control over.”
Councillors in St. Stephen said numerous messages from residents about theft, vandalism, and assault had only grown over the last several months.
The St. Stephen Area Chamber of Commerce issued an open letter earlier this month, saying businesses had begun locking doors during business hours and scheduling employees to never work alone due to safety concerns.
Jeff Renaud, the chief administrative officer in St. Stephen, said discussions with a third-party security company suggested each private officer would cost roughly between $105,000 to $125,000.
“They try to work hand in glove with the RCMP,” said Renaud. “They end up being extra eyes for the RCMP. They can contact them by radio. If they get a drunk driver than can contact them by radio. If they get a drunk driver they can follow them by car until the Mounties show up and take over.”
St. Stephen has budgeted $2.2 million for RCMP coverage in 2023.
Residents at the public meeting voiced concerns that private security officers wouldn’t have the authority to stop crime from happening.
Michael Kempa, an associate professor in criminology at the University of Ottawa, said private security companies present other challenges.
“Although private security will do what the people that pay them to do, it’s not always as clear if somebody is mistreated by a private security guard that there’s a public mechanism of accountability in place,” said Kempa, in an interview with CTV Atlantic. “Who would you know to complain to, in other words?”
MacEachern said no final decision had been made about a private security company.
Nearby in McAdam, village mayor Ken Stannix said the addition of private security was considered during discussions about RCMP coverage last year.
Stannix said private security was ultimately rejected by village officials because “we felt we kind of knew who the bad guys were.”
“At that time, we felt we did not need the extra security, although we keep that on the back burner all the time,” Stannix added.
Surveillance cameras have been installed around McAdam, and Stannix said more cameras would soon be added after proving successful in providing information about recent thefts.
Stannix said conversations with RCMP about providing coverage during specific hours had also been productive since last summer.
Community policing models and the role of the RCMP are up for debate across the country.
Last week, the municipal council in Cumberland County, N.S. gave unanimous approval to issue a request for proposals in the search for a local RCMP replacement.
“We’re likely to see almost of a mosaic model across Canada in the near future,” said Kempa.
“Some municipalities, where it’s going very badly with the RCMP, will immediately establish municipal forces particularly if they can afford them,” said Kempa. “While others may (go) with the hybridized models, continuing to go with the RCMP for the time being and perhaps supplementing them with either private security or different types of provincial authorities.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
'No magic number' for how long it takes to form a lasting habit, according to new study
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed
A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Toronto
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
Calgary
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
'Extremely rare' wolverine sighting made in south Calgary park
Wolverines are rare even in the places they're known to live but in Calgary city limits, they're unheard-of.
-
Media question restrictions apply only to Alberta premier, cabinet ministers say
Three Alberta cabinet ministers say the government’s new question restriction policy for media applies only to Premier Danielle Smith.
Montreal
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Quebec man sentenced to 13 years in kidnapping of American couple
A judge sentenced a Quebec man to 13 years in prison on Monday for helping to kidnap a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York and hold them for ransom in connection with a botched multimillion-dollar cocaine deal.
-
Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government has secured a contract to replace the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The province made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying work on the $2.3-billion project will begin this summer.
Edmonton
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury
Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.
-
Business is looking up for vertical farm in northern Ont.
A family in Sundridge, about 50 minutes south of North Bay, is having great success with indoor vertical farming -- also known as controlled environmental agriculture.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
London
-
Serious injuries following horse and buggy crash
At least two passengers of a horse and buggy were injured following a crash Monday evening near Lucknow, Ont.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'We are very excited': Business community ready for Jets playoff hockey
The playoffs start on Tuesday for the Winnipeg Jets and fans and businesses alike are ready to go.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, the injured a young boy.
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman warning pet owners after her dog eats discarded cannabis
Georgia-Rae Maxwell was walking her 8-month-old chocolate lab Ruhn when he found something that didn’t look quite right.
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
SUMA leaders call on province for better mental health and addictions supports
The provincial government needs to stop offloading mental health and addictions support services to municipalities, said delegates from Saskatchewan’s 459 urban municipalities gathered in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
No longer just the Lower Mainland, now the B.C. gang conflict: RCMP
RCMP are warning the Lower Mainland gang conflict has now spread across the province, with new details from a murder investigation showcasing just how interconnected it is throughout B.C.
-
Coroner’s inquest begins 8 years after death of Myles Gray
The BC Coroners Service began an inquest into the death of a Sunshine Coast man eight years after the violent altercation with Vancouver police that cost him his life.
-
B.C. premier outlines measures to address safety on transit
With a string of violent assaults on Metro Vancouver transit in the past week, BC United questioned Monday whether the province is acting fast enough to make the system safer.
Regina
-
Special weather statements upgraded to winter storm watches in Sask.
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches across portions of central and southern Saskatchewan Monday afternoon, upgraded from special weather statements.
-
'A sight for sore eyes': Spring clean up efforts underway across Regina
As snow melts around Regina, garbage that has accumulated throughout the winter is appearing at a quick pace.
-
'I want my staff to be happy': Regina auto repair shop transitions to 4-day work week
Employees at a Regina auto repair shop may never experience a case of the Mondays again.
Vancouver Island
-
Staff wield chairs against armed robber in Victoria jewelry store theft
Dramatic video surveillance shows the moment that a robbery suspect entered a jewelry store in Victoria and smashed open display cases, only to be confronted by people inside the shop who quickly grabbed chairs to defend themselves.
-
15-year-old arrested after pulling knife at Nanaimo high school
A hold-and-secure was put in place at Nanaimo District Secondary school Monday morning after an altercation between “several youths” in which a knife was produced, Nanaimo RCMP say.
-
Union providing members with naloxone kits to help prevent OD deaths.
As the toxic drug overdose crisis continues to plague the construction industry, the Carpenters Union is stepping up to keep its members from dying.