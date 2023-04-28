Crowd gathers in Saint John to mark National Day of Mourning

SAINT JOHN -

A large crowd gathered at the Workers Monument at Rockwood Park in Saint John to mark the National Day of Mourning, one of the many ceremonies taking place in the Maritimes on Friday.

The National Day of Mourning honours workers who have been killed or suffered a workplace injury while on the job.



“It is important to take the time to remember those who we’ve lost,” says WorkSafeNB president and CEO Tim Petersen. “It’s also an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to workplace health and safety.”



Dozens of wreaths were laid around the Hatheway Labour Monument during the ceremony. The wreaths honoured fallen parents, siblings, friends and colleagues.



“It really gets to your heart,” said Petersen, in regards to the large turnout. “It gets to the core of it to see all these people out laying wreaths, numbers that we’ve not seen in the past. It just shows you the level of support and commitment to workplace health and safety.”



Thirteen workers died while on the job in the New Brunswick in 2022. Petersen says WorkSafeNB has a vision of making the province the safest to work in nationwide. “That means the work is not done until we get to zero injures and zero fatalities.”

“We learn from every single one,” said Petersen. “Often times what helps a grieving family is to know something good may come of the incident that affected them. That we can learn from it and prevent similar types of injuries in the future.”



City buildings in Saint John flew all flags at half mass in recognition of the National Day of Mourning.