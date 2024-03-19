ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Crown closes its case in Colin Tweedie re-trial

    A sign in support of Talia Forrest outside of the courthouse in Sydney, N.S., where the re-trial of Colin Tweedie is taking place. (CTV/Ryan MacDonald) A sign in support of Talia Forrest outside of the courthouse in Sydney, N.S., where the re-trial of Colin Tweedie is taking place. (CTV/Ryan MacDonald)
    Share

    After five days of testimony and hearing from a dozen witnesses, the Crown closed its case on Tuesday in the re-trial of Colin Tweedie.

    The 32-year-old Cape Breton man is charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on July 11, 2019, while she was riding her bicycle along the Black Rock Road in Black Rock, N.S.

    Tweedie faces charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

    He was acquitted on those charges two years ago, but the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered a new trial.

    On Tuesday, the Crown played a reenactment video from when RCMP officers took Tweedie back to the scene the day after the fatal crash.

    In the recording, Tweedie told officers he didn't stop because he thought he had hit a deer, and wanted to make it home rather than risk having the vehicle break down on the side of the road.

    He said later that he and his girlfriend started walking back up the road to see if they could find the deer and that's when he saw police and heard sirens.

    Tweedie added in the recording that it wasn't until he was in the back of a police car that he first heard a person had been hit.

    Tweedie said a couple of times in the video that the road where the crash happened was 'a really rough road.'

    When asked if there was anything else investigators should know, he added that it was dark at the time and his windshield was dirty.

    Crown witnesses in the second trial included the other girl who was riding her bike with Talia Forrest when the crash happened ,along with neighbours and first responders who attended the scene, a forensic pathologist and an RCMP accident reconstructionist.

    The Defence did not call any of its own witnesses.

    The Crown and Defence jointly asked for time to prepare final submissions.

    Both sides will make final submissions when proceedings resume at the Sydney Justice Centre on March 26.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

    Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News