

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Crown says a former groundskeeper at a Halifax university who sexually assaulted a young woman in her dorm room and recorded portions of the incident should be sentenced to four years in jail.

Matthew Percy was found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism last December in connection with the September 2017 incident.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for today in Halifax provincial court, but the case was adjourned until March 26 to allow the defence more time to obtain character references.

Percy's lawyer, Brad Sarson, told Judge Elizabeth Buckle he will argue for a sentence of between 12 and 18 months.

Prosecutor Rick Woodburn says the Crown is seeking consecutive sentences of three years for the sexual assault conviction, and one year for voyeurism, for a total sentence of four years.

Percy, who worked as a groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University, is also accused of sexually assaulting two other women, and will face separate trials next year on charges including sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking and assault.