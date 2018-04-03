

CTV Atlantic





An American cruise ship website has ranked the port of Halifax as one of the worst places when it comes to a return destination.

Cruisecritics.com released a review of the "7 Worst Cruise Ports for a Repeat Visit,” and Halifax made the cut.

“Once you've made the lovely day trip out to Peggys Cove, eaten your lobster and snapped your requisite lighthouse photo, there's just not much left,” the article reads.

The Halifax Port Authority isn’t taking the ranking too seriously.

"This year we're expecting around 300,000 guests on about 200 vessel calls, so it's going to be our busiest season ever for cruise here in Halifax," says Lane Farguson, spokesperson of the port authority.

Farguson says those numbers tell the real story.

"The vessels will go to where the passengers want to go, and we're seeing some very positive momentum based on what has been happening here in Halifax. We're just looking forward to building on that momentum," says Farguson.

Social media expert Anita Kirkbride says online lists are often targeted.

"Just because this one has been picked up and spread around, maybe it's having some influence. But maybe not with the right people," says Kirkbride.

Peggys Cove may be the most famous attraction, and tourism operators say that shouldn't be discounted.

"Lots of people who come here, their bus tour continues down to Lunenburg. So you're going to Lunenburg and you're seeing the fisheries museum, and you go to Citadel Hill,” says Peggys Cove Restaurant manager Nicole Campbell.

Despite the ranking, Halifax is listed on Forbes Magazine’s top 10 travel destinations on the rise in 2018.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.