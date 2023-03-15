CTV Atlantic reporter inches closer to Boston Marathon start line

Cape Breton-based CTV Atlantic reporter Ryan MacDonald will run in the 2023 Boston Marathon. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Cape Breton-based CTV Atlantic reporter Ryan MacDonald will run in the 2023 Boston Marathon. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island