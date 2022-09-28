CTV Atlantic’s special coverage of Fiona

Post-tropical storm Fiona landed in eastern Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Saturday, making landfall on the Canso Peninsula at Whitehead.

With powerful and destructive winds, the storm caused widespread damage and power outages throughout the Maritimes.

