ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • CTV Atlantic to host leaders roundtable ahead of Nova Scotia election

    NS ELECTION ROUNDTABLE
    Share

    CTV Atlantic will host provincial party leaders ahead of the Nova Scotia election on Nov. 26.

    Senior anchor Todd Battis will host NOVA SCOTIA ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE from the CTV Atlantic studio in Halifax on Nov. 21.

    Battis will be joined by the leaders of the province’s three main political parties – Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill, NDP Leader Claudia Chender, and Progressive Conservative Party Leader Tim Houston.

    As part of this roundtable discussion, Battis will include questions provided by viewers. If you’d like your question to be considered, submit it here.

    Viewers can watch the NOVA SCOTIA ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE on CTV and CTV2, or online at atlantic.ctvnews.ca from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News