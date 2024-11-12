CTV Atlantic to host leaders roundtable ahead of Nova Scotia election

CTV Atlantic will host provincial party leaders ahead of the Nova Scotia election on Nov. 26.

Senior anchor Todd Battis will host NOVA SCOTIA ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE from the CTV Atlantic studio in Halifax on Nov. 21.

Battis will be joined by the leaders of the province’s three main political parties – Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill, NDP Leader Claudia Chender, and Progressive Conservative Party Leader Tim Houston.

As part of this roundtable discussion, Battis will include questions provided by viewers. If you’d like your question to be considered, submit it here.

Viewers can watch the NOVA SCOTIA ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE on CTV and CTV2, or online at atlantic.ctvnews.ca from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

