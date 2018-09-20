

As New Brunswickers prepare to head to the polls, CTV Atlantic is hosting its Election Roundtable.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant, Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs, and Green Party Leader David Coon will join senior anchor Steve Murphy at the Kinsella Auditorium at Fredericton’s St. Thomas University Thursday evening.

Moderated by Murphy, the live roundtable conversation will feature insight into key platform details from the three party leaders who hold seats in the New Brunswick legislature.

The party leaders will also answer questions from viewers and the live audience.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. It will air on CTV Atlantic in New Brunswick. Viewers can also watch the roundtable live on the CTV Atlantic website.

New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday. CTV Atlantic will deliver complete election coverage, including expert analysis and immediate results, beginning at 8 p.m. on CTV Atlantic in New Brunswick and online.