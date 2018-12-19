3-Ingredient No-Bake Cookies!

1 cup oats

7 pitted medjool dates

½ cup nut butter

Prep:

1. Add oats to a food processor or blender and process until they form a flour.

2. Add dates and blend until they are finely chopped.

3. Add nut butter and blend until a dough forms.

Makes 15 cookies

Nutrition Information for 1 cookie

105 calories

4 g fat

52 mg sodium

16 g carbohydrate

2 g fibre

3.5 g protein

'Ain't No Date Square' Square

1 cup butter

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup packed brown sugar

2 cups flour

2 cups quick oats

1 tsp baking soda

1 jar (355 ml) butterscotch sauce

¼ cup flour

A sprinkle of chocolate chips

Prep:

1. In a saucepan, melt butter on med/low heat.

2. Add vanilla and brown sugar and stir.

3. Remove from heat, add flour, oats and baking soda. This should be a crumbly mixture. Set aside.

4. In a bowl, combine butterscotch sauce and flour.

5. In a greased 9 x 13 inch pan, press half of the crumbly mixture in the pan.

6. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, then pour the butterscotch mixture over top.

7. Sprinkle the rest of the crumbly mixture on top and bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until the edges start to turn brown.

8. Cool completely before cutting or you'll have a hot mess.

No nutrition info required.

Enjoy every bite immensely.