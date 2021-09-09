Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 22 min

Ingredients:

3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp (45 mL) tomato paste

2 tsp (10 mL) ground cumin

1 tsp (5 mL) ground coriander

1 tsp (5 mL) smoked paprika

1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) hot pepper flakes

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) freshly ground pepper

1 can diced tomatoes (28 oz/796 mL)

8 eggs

1/4 cup (60 mL) finely crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh parsley

4 Greek-style pitas, toasted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). In large ovenproof high-sided skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook onion, pepper, garlic, tomato paste, cumin, coriander, smoked paprika, salt, cinnamon, hot pepper flakes and pepper, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to soften and tomato paste is deep red and very fragrant, approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Add diced tomatoes to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, approximately 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Using a spoon, make 8 divots in the sauce mixture; crack egg into each divot. Baste each egg with a little of the tomato sauce; transfer to oven. Bake until eggs are soft boiled or cooked to desired doneness, approximately 8 to 10 minutes. Garnish with feta and parsley. Serve with pita bread.

Notes: Substitute goat cheese for feta cheese and chopped mint for parsley if desired.