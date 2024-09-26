CTV News at 5, CTV News at 6 to air on CTV2 Thursday and Friday

CTV Atlantic is advising viewers about a programming change Thursday and Friday.

CTV News at 5, CTV News at 5:30 and CTV News at 6 will air on CTV2 on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27.

This programming change is due to The Presidents Cup, which will be airing on CTV during that time.

Programming will return to its regular time slot on Oct. 1.