Nova Scotia to ease restrictions for sports practices, arts rehearsals next week

As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances. As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.

