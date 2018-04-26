

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating alleged threats against a student at a school in Bedford, N.S.

Police responded to a threats call at Rocky Lake Junior High School on Rocky Lake Drive shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say staff reported that a student had received threatening messages involving a firearm.

Police say the alleged threats were directed at the individual student and were received through social media from people who don’t attend the school.

Police remained at the school for much of Thursday as a precaution.

No charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.