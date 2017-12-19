So this is it! The Christmas countdown is on! The little ones in your home could tell you that there are 6 more sleeps until Christmas but do you realize that also means there are only 5 more shopping days…if you don’t count today!

Some people are easy to buy for and they’re probably already taken care of, but we all have one or two people on our list who are very hard to buy for! My love for “all things weather” has allowed me to compile a list of weather related gifts that, over the years, has gotten me out of many a last minute bind.

I think my favourite weather gift is the Mariner’s weather glass. Many years ago,these were state-of-the-art barometers. They were used on ships to warn sailors of impending storms. They work just as well today! You simply fill the glass with colored water and hang on the wall, out of direct sunlight. Water slowly rising in the spout forecasts a storm up to 24 hours away. Rapidly rising water indicates a local storm and a quick drop again means the storm has moved off. It comes with a mounting bracket and is available at Lee Valley Tools.

I also love to give umbrellas! We are so particular about accessories, why not have a few colourful umbrellas to brighten up an otherwise dull day? I love them, in fact I collect them!

For the gardener on your list, a digital indoor/outdoor weather station is a neat gift. Across the Maritimes, local topography is such that microclimates exist. You can’t always count on the overnight low for the nearest town to be exactly the same as the low in your backyard. Some of these systems come with a little alarm that goes off when the temperature gets near the freezing mark. Good to know if you didn’t cover up the tomatoes before going to bed.

Finally, I grew up with a weather journal. It wasn’t fancy, but it allowed me to make daily weather entries, keep track of big rain and snow storms and monitor Grandma’s weather observations. I gathered up those observations and, a few years ago, published in a book called "Grandma Says". It too would make an interesting gift for anyone who's ever wondered about the weather.

Who knows, had it not been for the weather journal, I might not be a meteorologist today!

I hope I’ve been able to help with your last minute Christmas shopping.

Chief Meteorologist

Cindy Day