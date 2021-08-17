HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives won a majority government Tuesday night.

It is the first time the party has been in power since 2009, when Rodney MacDonald was premier.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston unveiled a left-leaning, big-spending platform that focused on improving the health-care system -- an issue that eventually became one of the dominant themes of the campaign.

The PC’s defeated the governing Liberals, ending the streak of incumbent provincial governments winning pandemic elections across Canada.

The Nova Scotia election was the third provincial election in Atlantic Canada to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.